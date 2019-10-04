Training Camp Notebook: Day 4

With the preseason opener looming just on the other side of the weekend, the Cavaliers are in the final phases of Camp.

Friday’s afternoon practice was easily the least physically-challenging session of the week, but the guys were given plenty of information to absorb as Monday’s contest approaches. The team didn’t scrimmage or do much conditioning. Mostly, they listened to the coaching staff and worked through plays – “a huge teaching day in every area,” in the words of John Beilein.

As Monday night’s tilt with San Lorenzo approaches, Darius Garland is still the squad’s man of mystery. Fans and media are more than eager to see what the Cavs top pick can do in live action. He played just five games in college before being drafted No. 5 overall and didn’t suit up for either of Cleveland’s Summer League stints. But from the Wine & Gold’s perspective, they’re taking an extremely patient approach.

"As long as (Garland)’s not at 100 percent, we're not messing with it right now. We want him to get to 100 percent. He's probably at 90 percent, but we're not messing with it.”

It’s been a long road back for Garland – currently nursing a sore foot. The sharpshooting guard hasn’t played a meaningful game since last November.

"I'm sure he's frustrated, he's been injured for a long time,” said Beilein. “If anything, it's going to make him more hungry.”

The highest-ranked recruit in Vanderbilt history, Garland got off to a hot start – netting 24 points in his Vandy debut against Winthrop, going 9-for-15 from the floor. In his next game, against Kevin Porter Jr.’s Southern California squad, he led the Commodores with 19 points, going 3-of-5 from long-distance in the win. In what would be his final collegiate contest – a win against Liberty – Garland went off for 33 points, canning 12-of-18 shots, including 5-of-8 from beyond the arc.

Garland won’t be facing squads like Liberty, Winthrop and Alcorn State anymore. The answer to how he’ll fare against the heavyweights is rapidly approaching.

* Collin Sexton has been improving incrementally since the time Cleveland made him the No. 8 overall pick two Junes ago. Like many rookies – especially at age 19 – he came into last season still needing some work on his body.

And the Young Bull did exactly that over the summer, coming into Camp noticeably leaner and stronger in his upper body. (He’s even shooting with his shirt off after practice when the media rolls in – something he didn’t do last year.)

He credits his offseason strength and conditioning. “(I’m) getting stronger so I can fight through screens, fight through anything, making sure I'm blocking out the bigger defenders and stuff like that,” said the sophomore guard. “So I had to make sure that I got strong (this summer) – physically as well as mentally.”

* The Cavaliers have a young squad, so much so that one of the longest-tenured players on the squad – Ante Zizic, entering his third year – is also one of the team’s youngest, actually four months younger than one of the three rookies, Dylan Windler.

Zizic has been up and down through his first two seasons, although extended minutes made for extended production last year. In 2018-19, Big Z played in 59 contests, averaging 7.8 points (up from 3.4 ppg) on 53 percent shooting to go with 5.4 rebounds.

Coach Beilein likes his international big man – especially the way he runs the floor. But maybe Zizic has been running the floor a little too hard through the first few days of Camp.

"(Zizic) has shown some really good things,” praised Coach Beilein. “He really ran the floor the other day, and now I know how fast he is. And now we expect that every single time – run the floor. I said: 'You messed up. You showed me how good you can run. That's what we want from now on.’”