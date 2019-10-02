Training Camp Notebook: Day 2

As much as we’ve focused on the Cavaliers youth movement this offseason, there are some veterans also looking to make their mark as we head into the 2019-20 campaign. And one of those vets has looked very explosive through the first two days of Camp.

Kevin Love, Tristan Thompson, John Henson and Matthew Dellavedova all battled the injury bug last season. Brandon Knight, on the other hand, was healthy last year for the first time in a while. But he didn’t get a chance to show just how healthy he was until the Wine & Gold acquired him in a Deadline deal.

After piling up 43 DNPs with the Rockets, including his final 14 games before the deal, Knight joined the Cavs and started the final 26 games of the season.

As welcome as Knight’s production was, he was equally valuable in moving Collin Sexton off the ball, full-time – and the Young Bull’s rookie season took off after that point.

Through just the first two days of Camp, the trademark explosiveness that made Knight so dangerous through the first five years of his career have been evident. Now over a year removed from his most recent knee injury, the former Kentucky standout is moving with complete confidence.

Knight has caught more than the eye of those observing practice. He’s emerged as one of Coach Beilein’s go-to veterans.

"Brandon has been impressive since the first day I saw him," praised Beilein. "He is a pro’s pro as far as his approach to the game – he’s here early; he leaves late. He’s a quiet leader in his mannerisms. I really like so much about him and I’m looking forward to coaching him.

"Both he and Jordan (Clarkson) have been great examples for our young guys in terms of how a pro goes about his business."

Heading into the final year of his contract, Knight – who hit six of his first seven triples as a Cavalier last season and notched double-figure scoring in 10 of his 26 outings – will look to continue his career revival this year Cleveland.

* Some pundits questioned how accomplished vets like Tristan Thompson and Kevin Love would respond to a “college coach” in his first Training Camp.

During live action, they’re the same players they’ve always been, but they’re also bringing some youthful exuberance to practice. Collin Sexton – who rarely dunks, especially in practice, threw down a nasty right-handed jam that drew a huge reaction from Love, including a full embrace afterward. Minutes later, in a line-touch conditioning drill, an energized Thompson finished second to Sexton, showing some serious big man giddy-up.

* Top pick, Darius Garland, worked out with the squad during most drills and did some individual work, but didn’t scrimmage with the squad afterward. He sat out yesterday’s 5-on-5 work as well, nursing a sore foot.

Coach Beilein stated that Garland has gotten plenty of work with the squad leading up to Camp and downplayed the injury. “We’re not concerned at all,” said Beilein.

* Neither Garland (nor Dylan Windler, nursing a sore left leg) scrimmaged, but that didn’t mean they were able to shirk their other rookie duties.

Along with some Camp invitees, two-way player Dean Wade and first rounder, Kevin Porter Jr., they were still required to clean up the veterans’ mess after practice as well as serenading assistant coach Lindsay Gottleib with a terribly off-key version of “Happy Birthday.”

On the floor, Porter seems to be coming into his own – showing flashes of athleticism that made him a first rounder (who some have labeled the steal of the 2019 Draft).

"It’s a big difference (between pros and college)," said Porter following practice. "Everybody’s taller, more athletic, knows the game better and their IQ is higher. You really have to adjust quick, but they make it easy for you. There’s a lot of people that have a lot of experience here and they’ve given great advice."