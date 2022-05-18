Social Nav Bar Overrides - v2019

The Chase Down Pod - 2022 NBA Draft Lottery Reaction

The Chase Down Podcast
Chris Schwegler/NBAE via Getty Images
Posted: May 17, 2022

Justin and Carter react to the Cavs staying put with the 14th overall pick before diving into some of their favorite prospects that could be there. As well as a discussion on what the team should value and the trade-offs that exist with each prospect.

Please Note: The opinions expressed by The Chase Down podcast are solely their own and do not reflect the opinions of the Cleveland Cavaliers or its Basketball Operations staff, parent company, or partners.

Tags
Cavaliers, The Chase Down, 2022 Draft Lottery

