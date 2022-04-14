Social Nav Bar Overrides - v2019

The Chase Down Pod - All the Marbles with Mac Robinson

Cavs.com
Posted: Apr 14, 2022

Justin is joined by Mac Robinson of 92.3 The Fan to discuss the Cavs Play-In loss to Brooklyn. They dive into their takeaways from the game before previewing the Cavs putting their season on the line against the Atlanta Hawks on Friday.

Please Note: The opinions expressed by The Chase Down podcast are solely their own and do not reflect the opinions of the Cleveland Cavaliers or its Basketball Operations staff, parent company, or partners.

Hawks, Cavaliers, The Chase Down, 4-15-2022 vs Hawks

