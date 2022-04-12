The Chase Down Pod - Prepping for Play-In

The Cavaliers head to Brooklyn on Tuesday for a play-in showdown with the Nets. Justin and Carter weigh in on the matchup, what odds they'd give the team, and discuss who they'd rather play if the team isn't able to pull out a win in the 7/8 game.

Please Note: The opinions expressed by The Chase Down podcast are solely their own and do not reflect the opinions of the Cleveland Cavaliers or its Basketball Operations staff, parent company, or partners.