The Chase Down Pod - The Final Stretch

Despite a frustrating loss to the Sixers, the Cavs are still in control of their own destiny as they try to secure home court throughout the Play In. Justin and Carter talk through the final week of the regular season and where the Cavs stand.
Please Note: The opinions expressed by The Chase Down podcast are solely their own and do not reflect the opinions of the Cleveland Cavaliers or its Basketball Operations staff, parent company, or partners.