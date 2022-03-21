The Chase Down Pod - Good Vibes Only with Kelsey Russo

Justin and Carter are joined by Kelsey Russo of The Athletic to discuss the Cavs big wins over the weekend and the pivotal role Evan Mobley played in those games. They discuss the work Kelsey has done this season covering Mobley, the recent growth of Isaac Okoro, impressions of Caris LeVert and more.

