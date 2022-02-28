The Chase Down Pod - Staying Sharp with Andrew Sharp

Justin is joined by Andrew Sharp of the Greatest Of All Talk podcast to summit on the state of the Cavs. What expectations should be with Garland and LeVert out, the win over Andrew's Wizards, the impact of Okoro and areas for growth with Mobley. As well as their thoughts on how the Cavs stack up in the East and how concerned they are about a potential slide down the standings.

