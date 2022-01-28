The Chase Down Pod - Making a Statement with Channing Frye

Justin and Carter are joined by NBA Champion Channing Frye to discuss the Cavs big win over the Milwaukee Bucks. Channing lends his insight on what has impressed him the most about the Cavs, the upside of the core, what lessons are left to learn. As well as what the city of Cleveland has meant to him as All Star Weekend approaches.

