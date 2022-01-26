The Chase Down Pod - Sideline to Sideline with Serena Winters

Justin and Carter are joined by Serena Winters of Bally Sports to discuss the Cavs win over the Knicks and the team once again finding a way to overcome adversity. From there they discuss Serena's transition to joining the team midseason. As well as some anecdotes from being around the team.

Please Note: The opinions expressed by The Chase Down podcast are solely their own and do not reflect the opinions of the Cleveland Cavaliers or its Basketball Operations staff, parent company, or partners.