The Chase Down Pod - Gutting it Out with Mac Robinson

Posted: Jan 24, 2022

Justin is joined by Mac Robinson of 92.3 The Fan to discuss the Cavs recent play. From the issues that may be addressed at the deadline, to the things the remaining players will need to address by execution. They then discuss the latest report of players to keep an eye on at the trade deadline.

Please Note: The opinions expressed by The Chase Down podcast are solely their own and do not reflect the opinions of the Cleveland Cavaliers or its Basketball Operations staff, parent company, or partners.

Cavaliers, The Chase Down

