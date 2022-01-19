Social Nav Bar Overrides - v2019

The Chase Down Pod - Moving On Up with Matt Brooks

Cavs.com
Posted: Jan 19, 2022

Justin is joined by Matt Brooks of BasketballNews.com and Nets Daily to discuss the Cavs win over the Nets. The connections between the two teams, Jarrett Allen, as well as their respect rankings for the top of the Eastern Conference.

Please Note: The opinions expressed by The Chase Down podcast are solely their own and do not reflect the opinions of the Cleveland Cavaliers or its Basketball Operations staff, parent company, or partners.

Cavaliers, The Chase Down, 2021-22 Season

