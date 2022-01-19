The Chase Down Pod - Moving On Up with Matt Brooks

Social Nav Bar Overrides - v2019
Justin is joined by Matt Brooks of BasketballNews.com and Nets Daily to discuss the Cavs win over the Nets. The connections between the two teams, Jarrett Allen, as well as their respect rankings for the top of the Eastern Conference.
