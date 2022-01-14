The Chase Down Pod - Locked In with Steve Jones Jr and Nekias Duncan

Justin and Carter are joined by Steve Jones Jr and Nekias Duncan of the Dunker Spot Podcast to discuss the Cavs locking in Koby Altman for the foreseeable future. They discuss the confidence they have in the Cavs team building, goals for this season, realistic next steps and more.

Please Note: The opinions expressed by The Chase Down podcast are solely their own and do not reflect the opinions of the Cleveland Cavaliers or its Basketball Operations staff, parent company, or partners.