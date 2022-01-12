Social Nav Bar Overrides - v2019

The Chase Down Pod - Navigating the West

Cavs.com
Posted: Jan 12, 2022

Justin and Carter deep dive on their observations and thoughts from the Cavs loss to the Warriors. They then discuss the bounce back win over the Kings, Lauri Markkanen, and their first impressions of Rondo.

Please Note: The opinions expressed by The Chase Down podcast are solely their own and do not reflect the opinions of the Cleveland Cavaliers or its Basketball Operations staff, parent company, or partners.

Cavaliers, The Chase Down, 2021-22 Season

