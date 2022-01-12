The Chase Down Pod - Navigating the West

Social Nav Bar Overrides - v2019
Justin and Carter deep dive on their observations and thoughts from the Cavs loss to the Warriors. They then discuss the bounce back win over the Kings, Lauri Markkanen, and their first impressions of Rondo.
Please Note: The opinions expressed by The Chase Down podcast are solely their own and do not reflect the opinions of the Cleveland Cavaliers or its Basketball Operations staff, parent company, or partners.