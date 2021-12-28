Social Nav Bar Overrides - v2019

The Chase Down Pod - Coach of the Future

Cavs.com
Posted: Dec 28, 2021

Justin and Carter share why they are pleased by the contract extension for JB Bickerstaff and what it means for the team. They then discuss the recent Ben Simmons rumors before moving on to some of the takeaways from the last two games.

Please Note: The opinions expressed by The Chase Down podcast are solely their own and do not reflect the opinions of the Cleveland Cavaliers or its Basketball Operations staff, parent company, or partners.

Cavaliers, The Chase Down, 2021-22 Season

