The Chase Down Pod - Coach of the Future

Social Nav Bar Overrides - v2019
Body:
Global Sub Nav - v2019
Body:
Blank Spacer - 20px
Body:
Justin and Carter share why they are pleased by the contract extension for JB Bickerstaff and what it means for the team. They then discuss the recent Ben Simmons rumors before moving on to some of the takeaways from the last two games.
Please Note: The opinions expressed by The Chase Down podcast are solely their own and do not reflect the opinions of the Cleveland Cavaliers or its Basketball Operations staff, parent company, or partners.