The Chase Down Pod - Cavs are Cooking

Cavs.com
Posted: Dec 13, 2021

Justin and Carter react to the Cavs going 4-2 over a brutal 6 game in 9 days stretch. Punctuated by an overall strong performance against the Kings that has the guys changing their expectations for this season once again.

Please Note: The opinions expressed by The Chase Down podcast are solely their own and do not reflect the opinions of the Cleveland Cavaliers or its Basketball Operations staff, parent company, or partners.

Cavaliers, The Chase Down

Cavaliers

The Chase Down

