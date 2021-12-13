The Chase Down Pod - Cavs are Cooking

Social Nav Bar Overrides - v2019
Justin and Carter react to the Cavs going 4-2 over a brutal 6 game in 9 days stretch. Punctuated by an overall strong performance against the Kings that has the guys changing their expectations for this season once again.
Please Note: The opinions expressed by The Chase Down podcast are solely their own and do not reflect the opinions of the Cleveland Cavaliers or its Basketball Operations staff, parent company, or partners.