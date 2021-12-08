Social Nav Bar Overrides - v2019

The Chase Down Pod - Projecting Forward with Dave DuFour

Cavs.com
Posted: Dec 08, 2021

Dave DuFour of The Athletic joins Justin and Carter to talk about the Cavs exceeding expectations. They discuss whether the early season success should cause the team to go into win now mode. As well as the best approach for handling the offensive struggles of Isaac Okoro and more.

Please Note: The opinions expressed by The Chase Down podcast are solely their own and do not reflect the opinions of the Cleveland Cavaliers or its Basketball Operations staff, parent company, or partners.

Cavaliers, The Chase Down

