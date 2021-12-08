The Chase Down Pod - Projecting Forward with Dave DuFour

Dave DuFour of The Athletic joins Justin and Carter to talk about the Cavs exceeding expectations. They discuss whether the early season success should cause the team to go into win now mode. As well as the best approach for handling the offensive struggles of Isaac Okoro and more.

