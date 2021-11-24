The Chase Down Pod - Riding the Wave

While Justin Rowan is on vacation, Fear the Sword's Ryan Mourton joins Carter to discuss the Cavs latest four-game losing streak, Collin Sexton's season-ending injury, and how the team's early season burst has helped them endure their recent stretch of injuries before turning their attention to the short and long-term future of the team.

Please Note: The opinions expressed by The Chase Down podcast are solely their own and do not reflect the opinions of the Cleveland Cavaliers or its Basketball Operations staff, parent company, or partners.