The Chase Down Pod - Media Day Reactions

Cavs.com
Posted: Oct 01, 2021

Justin and Carter give their reactions to the Cavs media day and reflect on the experience. From there they discuss setting expectations for the team and players, the 10-man rotation, as well as Kevin Love's role.

Please Note: The opinions expressed by The Chase Down podcast are solely their own and do not reflect the opinions of the Cleveland Cavaliers or its Basketball Operations staff, parent company, or partners.

Cavaliers, The Chase Down, 2021 Media Day

