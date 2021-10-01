The Chase Down Pod - Media Day Reactions

Social Nav Bar Overrides - v2019
Justin and Carter give their reactions to the Cavs media day and reflect on the experience. From there they discuss setting expectations for the team and players, the 10-man rotation, as well as Kevin Love's role.
Please Note: The opinions expressed by The Chase Down podcast are solely their own and do not reflect the opinions of the Cleveland Cavaliers or its Basketball Operations staff, parent company, or partners.