The Chase Down Pod - Labor Day Q&A

With the dog days of summer upon us, Justin and Carter break out the mailbag to answer questions from listeners.
Topics include how the Cavaliers should utilize their bigs in the rotation, the best case scenario for Kevin Love this offseason and much more.
Please Note: The opinions expressed by The Chase Down podcast are solely their own and do not reflect the opinions of the Cleveland Cavaliers or its Basketball Operations staff, parent company, or partners.