The Chase Down Pod - Larry for Lauri

Justin and Carter react to the trade of Larry Nance Jr for Lauri Markkanen. They discuss the upside that Lauri brings, as well as the risks associated with this move. Plus what this will mean for the Cavs offense and the development of the rest of the core.

