The Chase Down Pod - Evaluating the East with Ti Windisch

Justin is joined by Ti Windisch of the Gyro Step Podcast to help take stock of the strength of the Eastern Conference. Ranking which teams are a threat to win it, locks to land in the top 8, teams in the Play-In mix and those that have no shot. As well as where the Cavs fit within the conference and what they could do to improve their standing.

