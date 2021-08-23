Social Nav Bar Overrides - v2019

The Chase Down Pod - Evaluating the East with Ti Windisch

Posted: Aug 23, 2021

Justin is joined by Ti Windisch of the Gyro Step Podcast to help take stock of the strength of the Eastern Conference. Ranking which teams are a threat to win it, locks to land in the top 8, teams in the Play-In mix and those that have no shot. As well as where the Cavs fit within the conference and what they could do to improve their standing.

Please Note: The opinions expressed by The Chase Down podcast are solely their own and do not reflect the opinions of the Cleveland Cavaliers or its Basketball Operations staff, parent company, or partners.

