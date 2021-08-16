The Chase Down Pod - Leaving Las Vegas

As Summer League draws to a close Justin and Carter give their thoughts on what they saw from the Cavs. From the performances of Evan Mobley and Isaac Okoro, to what other prospects should get a longer look with the team. As how the flashes seen in Vegas fit in within the context of the full roster.

