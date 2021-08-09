Social Nav Bar Overrides - v2019

The Chase Down Pod - What Happens in Vegas

Cavs.com
Posted: Aug 09, 2021

Justin and Carter break down their thoughts after the Cavs first Summer League game which included a solid first impression from Evan Mobley and noteworthy efforts from Isaac Okoro and Lamar Stevens. They also review the Rubio trade, Jarrett Allen's extension, and impression of the offseason to this point.

Please Note: The opinions expressed by The Chase Down podcast are solely their own and do not reflect the opinions of the Cleveland Cavaliers or its Basketball Operations staff, parent company, or partners.

Mobley, Evan, Okoro, Isaac, Stevens, Lamar, Cavaliers, The Chase Down

