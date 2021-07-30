Social Nav Bar Overrides - v2019

The Chase Down Pod - The Pick is Mobley

Cavs.com
Posted: Jul 30, 2021

As the dust began to settle on draft night, Justin and Carter reacted to the selection of Evan Mobley by the Cleveland Cavaliers. They review his fit with the core, ways the Cavs can begin to optimize the young core and more!

Please Note: The opinions expressed by The Chase Down podcast are solely their own and do not reflect the opinions of the Cleveland Cavaliers or its Basketball Operations staff, parent company, or partners.

