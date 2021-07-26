The Chase Down Pod - The Draft Is Thursday with Jeff Nomina

Social Nav Bar Overrides - v2019
Justin and Jeff answer some listener questions and weigh in on their predictions for draft week. With so many rumors, reports and hypotheticals floating around, they try their best to navigate and predict what will happen with the Cavs.
Please Note: The opinions expressed by The Chase Down podcast are solely their own and do not reflect the opinions of the Cleveland Cavaliers or its Basketball Operations staff, parent company, or partners.