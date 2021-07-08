The Chase Down Pod - Draft Riddles

Justin and Carter discuss how one is greater than three and debate whether five is greater than four. More simply put, whether or not the Cavs should trade up if it comes at the expense of one of their young core. They also discuss Kevin Love with Team USA and what the Cavs should prioritize in free agency.

