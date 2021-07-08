Social Nav Bar Overrides - v2019

The Chase Down Pod - Draft Riddles

Cavs.com
Posted: Jul 08, 2021

Justin and Carter discuss how one is greater than three and debate whether five is greater than four. More simply put, whether or not the Cavs should trade up if it comes at the expense of one of their young core. They also discuss Kevin Love with Team USA and what the Cavs should prioritize in free agency.

Please Note: The opinions expressed by The Chase Down podcast are solely their own and do not reflect the opinions of the Cleveland Cavaliers or its Basketball Operations staff, parent company, or partners.

Cavaliers, The Chase Down

