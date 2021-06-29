Social Nav Bar Overrides - v2019

The Chase Down Pod - Due Diligence with Jackson Frank

Cavs.com
Posted: Jun 29, 2021

Justin is joined by Jackson Frank to help breakdown the strengths of Evan Mobley and Jalen Suggs. They discuss what their fit would look like on the Cavs, what their potential is as prospects and what reasonable developments you could expect from both as prospects.

Please Note: The opinions expressed by The Chase Down podcast are solely their own and do not reflect the opinions of the Cleveland Cavaliers or its Basketball Operations staff, parent company, or partners.

Cavaliers, The Chase Down

