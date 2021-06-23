The Chase Down Pod - Score One for Karma

Justin and Carter react to the Cavs landing the third pick in the NBA draft. They discuss their excitement at the possibility of adding one of Evan Mobley or Jalen Green (and a brief bit on Jalen Suggs), and what this means for the future of the team. Before wrapping up, they discuss Darius Garland joining the USA Select Team and Kevin Love agreeing to join Team USA.

