The Chase Down Pod - Shoot Your Shot with Andrew Olson

Cavs.com
Posted: Jun 22, 2021

Justin and Carter are joined by Cavs shooting coach Andrew Olson. They discuss the ins and outs of his job, the progress the team has made, the next steps for the young core behind the arc and a whole lot more!

Please Note: The opinions expressed by The Chase Down podcast are solely their own and do not reflect the opinions of the Cleveland Cavaliers or its Basketball Operations staff, parent company, or partners.

Tags
Cavaliers, The Chase Down, 2020-21 Season

