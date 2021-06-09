The Chase Down Pod - On Track with Dave DuFour

Justin and Carter are joined by Dave DuFour of The Athletic. After Carter taunts them for their Milwaukee Bucks predictions, they discuss some of the other stories from the second round of the playoffs. As well as a status update on the Cavs to get Dave's thoughts on whether or not the team is on the right track and how far they are from making the leap.

