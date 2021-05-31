The Chase Down Pod - Answering Questions

After Koby Altman met to take questions from the media on Friday, Justin and Carter decided to do the same for their listeners. Discussing whether Altman was right when he described the cupboard as bare three years ago, the fit questions that will come up with various draft picks, how much blame should be put on injuries and more!

Please Note: The opinions expressed by The Chase Down podcast are solely their own and do not reflect the opinions of the Cleveland Cavaliers or its Basketball Operations staff, parent company, or partners.