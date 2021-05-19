Social Nav Bar Overrides - v2019

The Chase Down Pod - Play-In with Fire with Nekias Duncan

Cavs.com
Posted: May 19, 2021

Justin and Carter are joined by Nekias Duncan of BasketballNews.com to discuss the Play-In Tournament and playoff picture. From what the Cavs need to be a part of it next year, to who has the most on the line this postseason.

Please Note: The opinions expressed by The Chase Down podcast are solely their own and do not reflect the opinions of the Cleveland Cavaliers or its Basketball Operations staff, parent company, or partners.

Cavaliers, The Chase Down

Cavaliers

The Chase Down

