The Chase Down Pod - Constructive Criticism with Spencer Davies

Justin is joined by Spencer Davies of BasketballNews.com to discuss the state of the Cavs with just nine games remaining. They discuss the possibility of Anderson Varejao retiring with the team, criticism of Collin Sexton's passing, and the unique challenges of covering the league this season.

