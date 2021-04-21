The Chase Down Pod - Battling the Bulls with Jason Patt

Justin is joined by Jason Patt of ClutchPoints and the Cash Considerations podcast to talk Cavs vs Bulls. They dive into what went wrong for the Cavs in the last game, why the Bulls have had success without LaVine, and how difficult it is to thread the needle between winning and player development.

Please Note: The opinions expressed by The Chase Down podcast are solely their own and do not reflect the opinions of the Cleveland Cavaliers or its Basketball Operations staff, parent company, or partners.