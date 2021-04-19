The Chase Down Pod - Adding to the Core with Kevin O'Connor

Social Nav Bar Overrides - v2019
Body:
Global Sub Nav - v2019
Body:
Blank Spacer - 20px
Body:
Justin and Carter are joined by Kevin O'Connor of The Ringer to evaluate the young core of the Cavs. From there they dive into the top three tiers of the draft to discuss the fits of certain prospects and how much drop-off exists between the tiers.
Please Note: The opinions expressed by The Chase Down podcast are solely their own and do not reflect the opinions of the Cleveland Cavaliers or its Basketball Operations staff, parent company, or partners.