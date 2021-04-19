Social Nav Bar Overrides - v2019

The Chase Down Pod - Adding to the Core with Kevin O'Connor

Cavs.com
Posted: Apr 19, 2021

Justin and Carter are joined by Kevin O'Connor of The Ringer to evaluate the young core of the Cavs. From there they dive into the top three tiers of the draft to discuss the fits of certain prospects and how much drop-off exists between the tiers.

Please Note: The opinions expressed by The Chase Down podcast are solely their own and do not reflect the opinions of the Cleveland Cavaliers or its Basketball Operations staff, parent company, or partners.

Cavaliers, The Chase Down, 2020-21 Season

Cavaliers

The Chase Down

2020-21 Season

