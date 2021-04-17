The Chase Down Pod - Going For The Play-In with Chris Manning and Evan Dammarell

Justin and Carter are joined by Chris Manning and Evan Dammarell of Locked on Cavs to discuss the recent play of the team. They evaluate our first real look at a healthy starting lineup and bench unit before discussing the merits of going for the NBA Play-In Tournament.

Please Note: The opinions expressed by The Chase Down podcast are solely their own and do not reflect the opinions of the Cleveland Cavaliers or its Basketball Operations staff, parent company, or partners.