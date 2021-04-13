Social Nav Bar Overrides - v2019

The Chase Down Pod - Lessons Learned

Cavs.com
Posted: Apr 13, 2021

Justin and Carter discuss the losses to Toronto and New Orleans and the value of the remaining games for Cleveland. They also discuss the improved play of Isaac Okoro and whether or not Isaiah Hartenstein is playing his way into the Cavs long-term plans.

Please Note: The opinions expressed by The Chase Down podcast are solely their own and do not reflect the opinions of the Cleveland Cavaliers or its Basketball Operations staff, parent company, or partners.

Cavaliers, The Chase Down

