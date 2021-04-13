The Chase Down Pod - Lessons Learned

Social Nav Bar Overrides - v2019
Body:
Global Sub Nav - v2019
Body:
Blank Spacer - 20px
Body:
Justin and Carter discuss the losses to Toronto and New Orleans and the value of the remaining games for Cleveland. They also discuss the improved play of Isaac Okoro and whether or not Isaiah Hartenstein is playing his way into the Cavs long-term plans.
Please Note: The opinions expressed by The Chase Down podcast are solely their own and do not reflect the opinions of the Cleveland Cavaliers or its Basketball Operations staff, parent company, or partners.