The Chase Down Pod - On The Cusp

Justin and Carter react to Darius Garland's career night. They discuss the impact an assertive Garland has on the team, the fit with Sexton, and the strong impression Isaiah Hartenstein has made. From there they discuss the upcoming schedule and pull out their soapboxes for some team building talk.

Please Note: The opinions expressed by The Chase Down podcast are solely their own and do not reflect the opinions of the Cleveland Cavaliers or its Basketball Operations staff, parent company, or partners.