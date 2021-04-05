Social Nav Bar Overrides - v2019

Body: 

Global Sub Nav - v2019

Body: 

Blank Spacer - 20px

Body: 

The Chase Down Pod - On The Road with Joe Gabriele and Rafa Hernandez Brito

The Chase Down: A Cleveland Cavaliers Podcast
Cavs.com
Posted: Apr 05, 2021

Justin and Carter are joined by Joe Gabriele and Rafa Hernandez Brito in a Chase Down x Wine and Gold Radio crossover podcast!

They discuss Rafa becoming a part of history with his call of the Jalen Suggs game winning shot and discuss their feelings about this draft class. From there Joe and Rafa helped provide context and insight on what has gone on this season for the Cavs, discuss their impressions of what the team is building and more!

Please Note: The opinions expressed by The Chase Down podcast are solely their own and do not reflect the opinions of the Cleveland Cavaliers or its Basketball Operations staff, parent company, or partners.

Tags
Cavaliers, The Chase Down, Joe Gabriele, Rafael Hernandez Brito

Related Content

Cavaliers

The Chase Down

Joe Gabriele

NEXT UP:
  • Facebook
  • Twitter