The Chase Down Pod - On The Road with Joe Gabriele and Rafa Hernandez Brito

Justin and Carter are joined by Joe Gabriele and Rafa Hernandez Brito in a Chase Down x Wine and Gold Radio crossover podcast!

They discuss Rafa becoming a part of history with his call of the Jalen Suggs game winning shot and discuss their feelings about this draft class. From there Joe and Rafa helped provide context and insight on what has gone on this season for the Cavs, discuss their impressions of what the team is building and more!

