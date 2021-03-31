Social Nav Bar Overrides - v2019

The Chase Down Pod - Here Come the Sixers with Kyle Neubeck

The Chase Down: A Cleveland Cavaliers Podcast
Cavs.com
Posted: Mar 31, 2021

Justin and Carter are joined by Kyle Neubeck of the Philly Voice. They discuss the Cavs 2-0 record against the Sixers and what has stood out in those matchups. After some discussion on the Cavs team building, they dive into their thoughts on the best teams in the league. Including some Conference Finals and NBA Finals predictions!

Please Note: The opinions expressed by The Chase Down podcast are solely their own and do not reflect the opinions of the Cleveland Cavaliers or its Basketball Operations staff, parent company, or partners.

Cavaliers, The Chase Down

