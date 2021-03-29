Social Nav Bar Overrides - v2019

The Chase Down Pod - Barnes Burner

The Chase Down: A Cleveland Cavaliers Podcast
Cavs.com
Posted: Mar 29, 2021

Justin and Carter react to the Cavs losses to the Lakers and Kings. They discuss Sexton's return to the lineup, impressions of Brodric Thomas and highlight Larry Nance Jr. being used as a playmaker from the nail.

Please Note: The opinions expressed by The Chase Down podcast are solely their own and do not reflect the opinions of the Cleveland Cavaliers or its Basketball Operations staff, parent company, or partners.

Cavaliers, The Chase Down, 2020-21 Season

