2021-22 Preseason Profile: Collin Sexton

Seeing Red

Here’s a question: After Kevin Love and Cedi Osman, can you name the longest tenured Cavalier on the roster?

Because you’re reading the preseason profile on the Young Bull, you probably guessed it’s that venerable grizzled veteran, Collin Sexton.

There’s one thing that separates the first duo from Sexton.

Both of them have reached the Playoffs – with Love reaching the mountaintop in 2016 and Cedi making a Finals run with the 2018 team. Sexton has achieved tremendous individual growth through his first three seasons out of Alabama. Taking his team to the next level is the next step of the mission.

Whoever initially gave Sexton his nickname knew el Torito well. He might be the most relentless player in the league not named Russell Westbrook. The Atlanta native is a scoring machine who, in the words of J.B. Bickerstaff “can roll out of bed and get you 20.” If you watched last year’s double-overtime thriller at home over Brooklyn or even the heartbreaking road loss in Sacramento, you’ve seen a raging Bull at work.

At 24.5ppg, Sexton was once again the Wine & Gold’s leading scorer. In a season in which the team was decimated by injuries, the durable guard started 60 of 72 games. He also “rolled out of bed” and got Cleveland (at least) 20 in each of his first 10 games this season, something no Cavalier in team history had done before.

If there’s a leading candidate to be on the Eastern Conference squad that takes the floor for the 71st annual NBA All-Star Game in Cleveland, it might be Sexton, whose upward trajectory has him poised for a breakout season.

There’s not much he hasn’t shown on the offensive end through 207 career contests. Can he finally translate that production into victories? The Cavaliers begin that process on the other side of the weekend.