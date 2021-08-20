Let the Games Begin

Check Your Schedule Sixty-one. No! – Not the damn Yankees movie about Roger Maris and Mickey Mantle. Sixty-one is exactly how many days until the Cavaliers officially tip off the 2021-22 NBA season – traveling to take on the Grizzlies at the GrindHouse on October 20 (forcing Bally’s Sports senior producer, Brent Valenti to plan and execute an earlier-than-usual supply run to Gus’s World Famous Fried Chicken for the team travel party). Two nights later, on a Friday night at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse – October 22 – the Wine & Gold welcome LaMelo Ball and the Hornets to town, opening the home schedule with a back-to-back against Charlotte and then the Hawks, followed by a very unusual early season trek out West – taking on the league’s reigning MVP, then Kawhi and the Clippers, then LeBron and the Lakers, then CP3 and the Western Conference Champs before wrapping up the trip back to the East Coast against Charlotte. The Cavs will play at home on New Year’s Eve for the first time since 2014 (welcoming Trey Young and the Hawks) and host the Brooklyn Nets for an MLK Day matinee (January 17). And, of course, Cleveland and Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse will host All-Star Weekend, with the 71st midseason classic taking place on February 20. The Cavaliers close the campaign against the World Champs, welcoming Giannis and the Bucks to town on Sunday, April 20. But we’re a long, long way from there. So, while we wait with bated breath for Evan Mobley, Ice Okoro, SexLand and the gang to finally hit the hardwood, Cavs.com figured we’d let you sort through some numbers to keep you busy in the meantime …

5 … games making up the longest homestand of the season – welcoming some true heavyweights to town for what should be a wild week in mid-March. The quintet begins with a visit from Tyron Lue’s Clippers on March 14, followed by matchups against Joel Embiid and the Sixers, a back-to-back versus Nikola Jokic and the Nuggets followed by Cade Cunningham and the Pistons before wrapping up the homestand against LeBron, Anthony Davis, Russell Westbrook and the Lakers on March 21.

6 … games in the longest road trip of the season – spanning nine days in the Wine & Gold’s second West Coast of the season, more in its normal place in the calendar – the second week of the New Year. The Cavs tip off the extended junket with a Friday night matchup (Jan. 7) in Portland, followed by a Sunday matinee in Golden State, a visit with Tristan Thompson and the Kings the following night in Sacramento and a trip to Salt Lake City two nights later before wrapping up the roadie with a back-to-back against the Spurs and Thunder.

10 … games that the Cavaliers will play “fresh” AND games that they’ll play “tired” this season. These are relative terms determined by the NBA. Once the season starts, there’s really no rest. But the actual definitions of these games are that a team is “fresh” if it didn’t play the day before and its opponent did and “tired” if it played the night before and its opponent did not. The Cavaliers will play 62 games “even” – meaning your squad played and its opponent both played or both did not play the day before.

15 … sets of back-to-backs the Cavs will play this year – 2.4 more than the league average, 2.3 more than the Conference average. The Wine & Gold will play six road-road sets, five road-home sets, three home-home sets and just a single home-road back-to-back.

19 … home weekend games that the Cavaliers will play this year – including four on Friday, eight on Saturday and seven on Sunday. Cleveland will host 10 games on Monday – including the MLK Day matchup against the Brooklyn Nets – and 10 more on Wednesday, with one game apiece on Tuesday and Thursday night. The Cavaliers will probably need to reach the postseason to crack the ESPN/ABC and TNT lineups – something they’re not slated for this season. But the Wine & Gold will be featured on four NBATV games this year – all at home – including November meetings against the Celtics (11/13) and Nets (11/22) and a pair of January matchups, welcoming the Pacers (1/2) and Thunder (1/22).

35,000 … miles that the Cavaliers will travel this year – 5,000 less than the conference average and 12,000 fewer than the Conference leader, which is perennially Miami or Boston. After Cleveland wraps up its early-January West Coast trip on the 15th, the team travels West of the Mississippi just once – a February 2 matchup with Jalen Green and the Rockets – for the rest of the entire regular season.