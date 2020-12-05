2020-21 Schedule Tips

Some Things to Watch for in the Season's First Half

Normally, the NBA schedule release rolls around in August, giving everyone time to get their heads together for the odyssey. If you’ve put in enough seasons, it reads like a roadmap.

But like everything else in these times, this year’s schedule – released eight days before Cleveland’s first preseason contest – feels like a journey into the unknown.

The first half of the 72-game slate was announced on Friday – with the Wine & Gold opening at home against LaMelo Ball and the Hornets a week from Wednesday and wrapping up on Wednesday, March 3 against the Pacers at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

Between those two dates, things could remain fluid as the league navigates the new world altered by the global pandemic. From where we stand, however, here’s are some things to keep an eye on as you prepare for the campaign’s first half …

Larry Nance Jr. begins his third full season with his hometown squad. David Liam Kyle via Getty Images

Big Name Games -- While it’s not certain what fan guidelines will be, fans won’t be able to get too up close and personal with some of the league’s top dogs.

But some of the big names to roll into Cleveland in the first half include our old friend, LeBron James and his World Champion Lakers on January 25, their crosstown rivals – Kawhi Leonard and the Clippers – on February 3. The league’s most dynamic offensive weapon, James Harden, and his Rockets come to town on February 24 and a player his team hopes to become a dynamic offensive weapon – top pick Anthony Edwards and his Timberwolves roll in on February 1.

Some of the East’s heavy hitters who roll through town during the first 38-game stretch include another old friend – Kyrie Irving, who may or may not play when he, Kevin Durant and the Nets come to Cleveland for a two-gamer on January 20-22. Joel Embiid, Ben Simmons and Doc Rivers’ Sixers visit on December 27 and Cleveland hosts a Friday-Saturday back-to-back against the Greek Freak and his Bucks on February 5-6.

The Cavs also face R.J. Barrett, Obi Toppin the Knicks three times in the first half of the season – five times, including the preseason – making their first visit to Cleveland on December 29, second on January 15.

The Open Road -- The Cavaliers have two long trips scheduled for the first half – one, their annual West Coast junket, another, an odds-and-ends roadie to tip off 2021.

J.B. Bickerstaff’s guys hit the road right after the New Year, beginning with a visit against Trae Young and the Hawks (1/2) followed by two straight against the Magic in Orland (1/4-6) followed by a trip to the Grindhouse in Memphis (1/7) before closing out in Milwaukee (1/9).

The West Coast trip is a tough five-gamer – beginning against the new-and-improved Suns in Phoenix on February 8, followed by stops in Denver (2/10) and Portland (2/12), closing out he trip with a back-to-back against the Clippers (2/14) and Warriors (2/15).

Home for the Holidays -- Before the Wine & Gold hit the road for that trip out West, they at least get a break before they do – starting with three of the first five at home.

The young Cavaliers play 10 of 17 on the road in January but make up for it in February – when they’ll get a pair of nice four-game homestands, February 1-6 – closing out with that back-to-back visit from the Bucks.

Cleveland is on the road for New Year’s Eve (at Indiana), in Washington for the second half of a back-to-back on MLK Day (1/18) and visiting the Clippers on Valentine’s Day (2/14).