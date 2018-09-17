Cedi, Ante Wrap Up World Cup Qualifying Competition

Cedi Osman (Turkey) and Ante Zizic (Croatia) wrapped up their international duties on Monday afternoon. Check out the results from each game below:

Turkey: 86, Slovenia: 77

Wine & Gold forward, Cedi Osman, wrapped up his summer of international competition on Monday afternoon, helping Turkey defeat Slovenia, 85-77. Osman was able to notch a double-double in the win, scoring 19 points and grabbing 11 boards.

With the win, the Turks still own the second best record in their group at 6-2. Only Spain (7-1) has a better record after they won their own matchup earlier in the day against Latvia. For Slovenia, they now sit at the bottom of their group with a 2-6 record.

The win didn't come easy for Turkey despite playing one of their easier opponents this summer. Even though they never took the lead, Slovenia kept pace with Turkey, and at one point in the final frame, trailed by only four points. It wasn't until late in the fourth that Turkey began to pull away and put the game on ice.

By the final whistle, Turkey had four players score in double digits, including Furkan Korkmaz who led the Turks in scoring with 24 points.

For the Slovenians, Anthony Randolph was his squad's biggest playmaker, tallying 24 points and 12 rebounds.

With the win, Osman has now won four-straight international games with Turkey, including victories over Ukraine, Sweden and Montenegro. Through those four contests, Cedi has averaged 19.3 ppg and tallied two double-doubles (Sweden/Slovenia).

Cedi can now rest up before returning to Cleveland when Training Camp tips off later this month. There's no doubt that his time with Turkey will prepare him for his sophomore season.

Poland: 77, Croatia: 74

After a tough loss to the top-seeded Lithuanian squad last Friday, Ante Zizic and Croatia suffered another heart-breaker on Monday afternoon, falling to Poland, 79-74 in the second round of the 2019 FIBA World Cup Qualifiers. With the loss, Croatia now sits at 3-5 in their group stage while Poland leap frogs to 4-4.

The game itself was a thrilling matchup, with numerous lead changes taking place throughout the contest. In the final frame, Croatia led the Poles, 65-64, after the Indiana Pacers' Bojan Bogdanovic hit two clutch free throws to put his nation ahead. However, the lead didn't last long when Poland's Adam Waczynski hit a deep three-pointer to take the lead with just over five minutes to play in the contest. That would end up being the dagger in Croatia's hopes since they never were able to regain the lead.

Despite the loss, Zizic was able to improve on his numbers from Friday's game, scoring 13 points and grabbing eight rebounds for a near-double-double. Bogdanovic had another good game, leading the team in scoring with 22.

At the other end of the court, Waczynski would go on to lead Poland in scoring with 21 points. He was one of four Polish starters to score in double digits (Waczynski, Adam Hrycaniuk, Aaron Cel and A.J. Slaughter).

Zizic can take this experience and carry it over into the upcoming season as he trades in his checkerboard Croatian threads for a set of Wine & Gold ones.

On Deck:

Canada vs. Chile

Back on the Western Hemisphere, Tristan Thompson will try to lead Canada to their sixth-straight qualifier victory tonight when they take on the Chilean national team in Valdiva, Chile at 7:00 p.m. (ET).

T.T. was solid in his most recent game with Canada, posting 12 boards and 10 points against Brazil last Thursday evening. To read more about that game, CLICK HERE.