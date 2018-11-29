Cavs Can't Capitalize on Quick Start, Fall in OKC

Wrap-Up -- As they had in beating a pair of Playoff teams over the weekend, the Wine & Gold got off to a strong start on Wednesday night in Oklahoma City.

But that strong start was as good as it would get for the Wine & Gold – with the Thunder holding them to just 55 points over the final three periods and holding on late for the 100-83 victory.

Cleveland jumped on the Thunder quickly, running out to a 28-21 lead after the first quarter and extending their edge to 11 early in the second. But the Cavs began going cold towards the end of the first stanza and were absolutely frigid in the second.

The game did feature two of the game’s best young point guards – one who’s already established himself as a bona fide superstar and one that looks well on his way.

Former MVP Russell Westbrook, who missed the first meeting this season while still nursing an injured right knee, was back in action for the rematch – and he gave both Collin Sexton and Cedi Osman more than they could handle on both ends Wednesday, notching a triple-double with 23 points, a game-high 19 rebounds, 15 assists and a pair of steals.

Sexton and Osman still did well offensively, although – like the rest of the squad – did their best work before intermission.

The Young Bull continues to impress and notched the first double-double of his fledgling career on Wednesday night – tallying 21 points on 9-for-20 shooting, adding 10 boards, three assists and a steal in the loss.

In doing so, Sexton became the first rookie since Tristan Thompson to register at least 20 points and 10 boards in a game.

Osman also doubled-up for Cleveland on Wednesday – netting all 14 points in the first half, adding 10 boards and a team-high six assists.

Jordan Clarkson led both squads – netting 16 of his 25 points before intermission – going 10-for-22 from the floor, including 4-for-8 from beyond the arc, adding three boards, two helpers and a pair of steals.

In what promised to be a knock-down-drag-out between two of the league’s more rugged big men – Steven Adams and Tristan Thompson – this game was decided almost completely by both teams’ backcourts. Adams finished with six points and five boards; Thompson, four points and two rebounds.

Rodney Hood wrapped up the Cavaliers in double-figures – netting 12 points on 5-for-12 shooting, adding four assists, three boards and a steal.

The Cavs couldn’t take advantage of Paul George’s struggles on Wednesday night. Through most of three quarters, the five-time All-Star had more personal fouls and turnovers than made field goals, but he got it together late – netting 12 of his 18 points in the second half.

On the night, the Wine & Gold shot just 39 percent from the floor and 39 percent from long-range, attempting just eight free throws and committing 14 turnovers.

Sexton records first career double-double with 21 pts, 10 rbs.

Turning Point -- Even after cooling off before halftime, the Cavaliers and Thunder were still locked in a fight well into the third quarter.

But at the 4:21 mark, just after Jordan Clarkson’s pull-up jumper got Cleveland to within five points, 67-62, the team went ice cold for the next nine minutes – going scoreless for the remainder of the third period and scoring just two points (on a Larry Nance Jr. layup to start the fourth) until Collin Sexton’s driving layup with 6:52 to play in the game.

Sexton’s bucket would cut OKC’s edge to 20 points, but it was too little, too late for the Cavaliers – who’d eventually whittle the Thunder’s lead to a dozen points before seeing them pull away late.

By the Numbers – 1, 4, 5 … Collin Sexton’s respective rookie class rankings in free throw percentage (.893), scoring (14.7ppg) and assists (2.5apg).

Quotable – Coach Larry Drew, on Wednesday night’s loss in Oklahoma City …

”I just thought physically, they wore us down. And our execution wasn’t as good in the second half as it was in the first. They wore us down physically and it took away our ability to move and try to make plays.”

Up Next -- Following Wednesday night’s loss in Oklahoma City, the Cavaliers roadie rolls into Beantown for their first regular season meeting against Kyrie Irving and the Celtics on Friday night. The next night, Cleveland tips off the month of December when they welcome Kawhi Leonard and Raptors to town before getting right back on the road, taking on the Brooklyn Nets on Monday night in the Big.

Calls of the Game