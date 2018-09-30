Cavs Preseason Takes Flight



Wright-Patterson Air Force Base Hosts Unique Wine & Gold Scrimmage

The annual Wine & Gold Scrimmage has traditionally been a fun and lighthearted -- although somewhat uneventful – occurrence. The guys get split into two teams, make a few buckets, play a little defense, the Cavalier Girls and Scream Team do their thing and afterwards, the players chuck free t-shirts into the stands.



All of those things happened again on Sunday afternoon. But the remainder of this year’s intersquad matchup – and the all-day events that led up to it – was like none the franchise has ever experienced.

This year, the Cavaliers traveled to Wright-Patterson Air Force Base in Dayton where they played the annual Wine & Gold Scrimmage in a massive airplane hangar in front of an enthusiastic mix of fans and service personnel. The Wine squad, consisting mostly of probable starters, won – 43-35 – but that was almost incidental.

As the team turns a new chapter, the Cavaliers were eager to get a team-building event under their belt early. And after spending a day touring one of the biggest Air Force bases in the country, it was mission accomplished for Ty Lue’s team.

“I had the idea that we wanted to take the Wine & Gold Scrimmage and bring it to a military base, and I started to do research and learned that we have one of the biggest Air Force bases in the country right here in-state,” said Altman, explaining why Cleveland chose Wright-Patt. “And when I realized it wasn’t just an Air Force base but a research and development base that has cutting edge technology, I said: This is what we need to be doing and we’re in a unique point in our franchise where we can do things like this.”

The team arrived in Dayton late-morning and got a chance to meet some of the commanders at an introductory lunch. After that, the squad was broken up into groups and given a tour of the sprawling base. Players were most impressed by the centrifuge flight simulator – which can generate up to nine G’s of force – as well as the massive C-17 med-evac cargo plane, which just happened to be parked outside the hangar where Cleveland scrimmaged.

The scrimmage itself wasn’t exactly a nail-biter, but it did feature some sold shooting (despite the poor sightlines) and a few fantastic highlights.

The starting teams consisted of Cleveland’s first and second units – sans J.R Smith (still nursing a sore hip) and Tristan Thompson (knee) – with the Wine team consisting of Cedi Osman, George Hill, Kevin Love, Larry Nance Jr. and Rodney Hood. The Gold team was represented by Ante Zizic, Jordan Clarkson, Collin Sexton, Sam Dekker and Kyle Korver.

Kevin Love drained two straight triples to start the scoring and the five-time All-Star was his usual solid self after that. Collin Sexton’s first three-ball attempt missed everything, but the Young Bull bounced back from that point – scoring on a beautiful feed from Jordan Clarkson and inducing the biggest crowd reaction of the game with a bounce alley-oop to Colby Simmons late in the contest.

Play wrapped up after two 12-minute periods, with Kyle Korver connecting with Ante Zizic on a laser-perfect entry pass for a two-handed dunk to end the scoring.

Collin Sexton #2 drives during the Wine & Gold Scrimmage at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base in Dayton, Ohio.

Photo by Nick Falzerano

1 The part of the tour that most Cavaliers and staff loved was watching the centrifuge flight simulator in action. If you’re ever watched a movie about space travel, you’ve probably seen one. But actually seeing the confines of the cockpit and watching the chamber spin at a g-force of 9 in person is pretty impressive.

”They say that a rollercoaster gets up to 2 or at the most 3 and I can hardly handle that,” quipped Kevin Love afterward. “So getting up to 9 I know, at my size, I would pass out. There’s newfound levels of respect with all of this, but just seeing how fast that goes and the physicality that’s involved with it is something that’s going to be a big takeaway for me today.”

2 Coach Lue was also extremely impressed by the military efficiency and cohesion he saw on Sunday afternoon.

”(This is the) ultimate team,” said Lue, when asked about his takeaways from the day-long visit. “Talking to the commanders and seeing how they come together as one – no matter what happens during the course of practice or during the course of the game. At the end of the day, you know what team you’re on and you come together as one. That’s the biggest value of being around the armed forces; that’s what it means to be together.”

3 After Monday’s practice, the Cavaliers will leave for Beantown to prepare for Tuesday night’s preseason opener against the Celtics. The Wine & Gold then return home for a pair – welcoming the Celtics on Saturday night and the Pacers the following Monday. Cleveland wraps up the preseason next Friday night when they travel to face the Pistons at the Jack Breslin Student Center on the campus of Michigan State University.