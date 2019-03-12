Feisty Cavs Clobber Raptors at The Q

Wrap-Up -- This year’s Raptors are coasting towards the postseason. This year’s Cavaliers are headed for the Lottery.

But the frustrations of being absolutely clobbered in the Playoffs over the past three seasons – and having dropped 12 of their last 14 games in Cleveland – boiled over on Monday night, with the Raptors coming unglued late in the third quarter and the Wine & Gold putting together one of their best 48-minute efforts of the campaign – blowing out Toronto, 126-101, in their final meeting of the season at The Q.

The Raptors came into the contest having blown out the first two opponents of their three-game roadie, but they led for just 31 combined seconds on Monday, hitting the first bucket of the game and taking a brief one-point lead early in the second quarter.

Aside from that, the Wine & Gold had their way with the Raptors – canning 18 three-pointers, beating them up on the boards and forcing 20 turnovers on the defensive end.

And after handling Toronto through the first two-and-a-half quarters, things got a little hairy at the end of the third.

With just one second remaining in the period and the Wine & Gold up two touchdowns – 91-77 – Toronto’s Norman Powell threw a full-court pass to Serge Ibaka, waiting deep in the forecourt.

Ibaka and Marquese Chriss got tangled up and Ibaka flopped to the floor. As Ibaka lie there, Chriss said something that drew his ire. He jumped up and put his hands on Chriss’ throat and blows were exchanged – though none connected.

Both players were ejected following the fracas and suspensions – probably a more serious one for Ibaka – are likely on the way.

The rhubarb only seemed to sharpen the Cavaliers’ focus over the final quarter.

In that fourth quarter, Cleveland proceeded to pull away – outscoring Toronto, 35-24, shooting 63 percent from the floor and canning six three-pointers in the period.

After notching 27 points against the Heat on Friday night in Miami, Collin Sexton stayed hot on Monday, leading both squads with 28 points – going 10-of-18 from the floor, including 4-of-7 from long-range to go with four boards and five assists.

Sexton scores a game-high 28 points in Monday's win.

Kevin Love tallied his sixth double-double since the All-Star Break – finishing with 16 points and a game-high 18 boards.

Cedi Osman played an outstanding floor game on Monday – netting eight of his 19 points in the fourth quarter, going 6-of-16 from the floor to go with seven rebounds, a team-high seven assists and a steal.

With Tristan Thompson (foot) and Larry Nance Jr. (chest) on the shelf, Ante Zizic was back in the starting lineup – finishing with 17 points on 8-of-12 shooting to go with seven boards.

Brandon Knight was rock-solid in 23 minutes of work – rounding out the Cavalier starters in double-figures with 12 points, adding five assists and a game-high three steals.

Jordan Clarkson registered double-digits off the bench for the 58th time this season, netting eight of his 14 points in the fourth quarter, going 5-of-11 from the floor overall, including 3-of-7 from beyond the arc.

With Matthew Dellavedova out while still under the league’s concussion protocol, Nik Stauskas turned in a solid effort off the bench – finishing with nine points, six boards, five assists and a pair of steals in the victory.

Kawhi Leonard was one of just three Raptors in double-figures – netting 25 points in 30 minutes of work, going 11-of-19 from the floor, adding a team-high nine boards.

Turning Point -- The third quarter has, at times, been a rough stretch for this year’s Cavaliers. But that was not the case on Monday night at The Q.

The Wine & Gold led by four at intermission, but came out of the locker room swinging and never let Toronto find its footing – with Collin Sexton opening and closing Cleveland’s 10-3 run with a three-pointer.

Kyle Lowry’s trifecta two minutes later got the Raptors back to within five, but triples by Brandon Knight and Kevin Love put Cleveland back ahead by double-digits.

The Cavs would lead by no less than nine points the rest of the way – extending their edge to as much as 27 points late in the fourth quarter.

By the Numbers – 13 … straight games that the Cavaliers have drilled double-digit three-pointers – dating back to February 8 – averaging 15.1 threes per contest over that span.

Quotable – Coach Larry Drew, on his rookie point guard’s performance on Monday …

"I really thought tonight was as complete of a game as I’ve seen Collin play in regards to scoring, getting us into an offense and his decision-making. … This was as complete a game as I’ve witnessed with him. I thought defensively he did a really good job. He was in the right spots tonight. He played a terrific all-around game."

Up Next -- Following Monday night’s one-sided win over the Raptors, the Wine & Gold are down to their final 15 games of the season – with nine of those coming away from The Q. The first three come this week as the Cavaliers travel to Philadelphia for a Tuesday night meeting with Joel Embiid and the Sixers. Cleveland then heads to the Sunshine State for meeting against Orlando on Thursday followed by a visit Dallas to face off against Luka Doncic and the Mavericks. The Cavs return home for a three-game homestand the following week – welcoming Detroit, Milwaukee and the Clippers to Cleveland.

Calls of the Game