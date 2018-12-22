Raptors Late Surge Sinks Cavs in Canada
Leonard's 37 Points Help Toronto Pull Away Late as Cavs Close Roadie in Toronto
Ron Turenne/NBAE via Getty Images
Wrap-Up -- Despite clawing hard for 48 minutes and posting a 41-point third quarter, the Wine & Gold could never quite get over the hump on Friday night in Toronto – with the East-leading Raptors pulling away late to hand Cleveland the, 126-110, loss and wrap up the three-game roadie.
The Raptors got 37 points from Kawhi Leonard and he and OG Anunoby combined to outscore Cleveland’s starting forwards as Toronto took its third decision in as many meetings so far this season.
Both teams shot the ball well – with Cleveland hitting on a 48 percent clip and the Raptors at 53. But the Raptors were simply too much in the first and fourth quarters – holding the Wine & Gold to just 17 points in the final period after going off for a season-best in the third.
Despite not having the lead at any point, the scrappy Cavaliers refused to fold. They trailed by double-figures less than three minutes into the ballgame but righted the ship early and were competitive until the second half of the final period.
For the second game in a row – and 14th time this season – Jordan Clarkson paced the Cavaliers, finishing with 20 points on 6-for-14 shooting, including 4-of-9 from long-range to go with four boards and four assists.
Collin Sexton followed up with 17 points in the loss – going 6-for-17 from the field and 5-of-5 from the stripe, adding five boards, three assists and a steal before fouling out late in the fourth.
Clarkson tallies team-high 20 points against TOR.
Larry Nance Jr. notched his second double-double of the three-game trip – notching 16 points of 6-of-7 shooting and a game-high 12 rebounds to go with two assists, a steal and a pair of blocks to lead both teams.
Cedi Osman continued his solid play – adding 12 points on 4-of-8 shooting to go with three boards. Fellow sophomore Ante Zizic rounded out the Cavaliers in double-figures, finishing with 11 points and six boards in just under 18 minutes of work off the bench.
Aside from Leonard’s big game, OG Anunoby got Toronto off to a strong start – netting 15 of his 21 points in the opening period.
Turning Point -- The Raptors led the Cavaliers by a margin of six to 10 points for almost the entire duration of the third quarter and looked like they were poised to pull away late in the period – extending their edge to two touchdowns on a Fred VanVleet layup with just under five minutes to play in the quarter.
But Cleveland was undaunted and closed the period on a 15-7 run – capped by Alec Burks’ three-pointer with just under 30 seconds remaining.
Toronto would open the final period on a quick 7-1 run, putting the Wine & Gold back behind the 8-ball. Toronto would extend its lead to double-figures for most of the homestretch until Nick Nurse emptied his bench with just under two minutes to play and his squad well in control.
By the Numbers – 14.0, .524 … Cedi Osman’s scoring average and shooting percentage over his last four games – notching double-figures in each contest.
Quotable – Coach Larry Drew, on Friday night’s loss in Toronto …
"(The Raptors) were able to break our defense down too many times and get to the basket. They’re a good team and you can’t take anything away from them, they have the best record in the league. I thought our buys put up a good fight for three-and-a-half quarters. I thought we did some really good things, but we couldn’t overcome them."
Up Next -- After closing out their three-game trip with a wire-to-wire loss on Friday night north of the border, the Wine & Gold return home for a single home contest – taking on the Bulls on Sunday evening at The Q – before getting right back on the road. On Wednesday, they travel to Memphis to face the resurgent Grizzlies before a weekend back-to-back – traveling to Miami for their first meeting of the season against the Heat on Friday night before tangling with the Hawks on Saturday night in the ATL. After that junket, the Cavaliers return for a four-game homestand to start the new year.
#CavsRaptors Postgame: Jordan Clarkson
Cavaliers guard Jordan Clarkson spoke with the media following Friday’s loss to the Toronto Raptors at Scotiabank Arena.
Cavaliers at Raptors - December 21, 2018
#CavsRaptors Postgame: Jordan Clarkson
Cavaliers guard Jordan Clarkson spoke with the media following Friday’s loss to the Toronto Raptors at Scotiabank Arena.
#CavsRaptors Postgame: Larry Nance Jr.
Cavaliers forward Larry Nance Jr. spoke with the media following Friday’s loss to the Toronto Raptors at Scotiabank Arena.
#CavsRaptors Postgame: Cedi Osman
Cavaliers guard Cedi Osman spoke with the media following Friday’s loss to the Toronto Raptors at Scotiabank Arena.
#CavsRaptors Postgame: Coach Drew
Cavaliers Head Coach Larry Drew spoke with the media following Friday’s loss to the Toronto Raptors at Scotiabank Arena.
GAME RECAP: Raptors 126, Cavaliers 110
Jordan Clarkson tallies a team-high 20 points in the Cavs loss to the Raptors on Friday night in Toronto.
Burks Hoops & Harms from Behind the Arc
Alec Burks nails the deep ball and is fouled in the process during the fourth quarter.
Big Z Throws the Hammer Down
Ante Zizic throws the hammer down in the third quarter.
Cedi Streaks Down Court before Hitting Layup
Cedi Osman takes it himself as he sprints down court before burying the layup in the third.
Featured Highlight: Burks Oops Nance
Alec Burks finds Larry Nance Jr. with a perfectly placed alley-oop in the second quarter against Toronto.
Burks Tosses Rainbow Assist to Cedi
Alec Burks makes a nice rainbow assist to Cedi Osman midway through the second.
Larry Cleans It Up
Following Sexton's ankle-breaking drive, Larry Nance Jr. finishes the play off with a two-handed slam dunk.
Heads Up Play Leads to Fast Break Score
Rodney Hood makes a smart steal before finding Collin Sexton for the assist in this ‘More Driven Highlight’ driven by Goodyear
Cedi Spins and Scores for Cavs First Bucket
Cedi spins and scores as the Cavs grab their first two points of the game on Friday.
#CavsRaptors Shootaround: Coach Drew
Cavaliers Head Coach Larry Drew spoke with the media prior to Friday's shootaround at Scotiabank Arena as the Wine & Gold prep for the Toronto Raptors.
#CavsRaptors Shootaround: Collin Sexton
Cavaliers guard Collin Sexton spoke with the media prior to Friday's shootaround at Scotiabank Arena as the Wine & Gold prep for the Toronto Raptors.
#CavsRaptors Shootaround: Larry Nance Jr.
Cavaliers forward/center Larry Nance Jr. spoke with the media prior to Friday's shootaround at Scotiabank Arena as the Wine & Gold prep for the Toronto Raptors.
